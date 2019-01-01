ñol

Mercedes-Benz Group
(OTCPK:DDAIF)
71.00
1.08[1.54%]
At close: May 27
65.50
-5.50[-7.75%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low70.21 - 71.14
52 Week High/Low60.79 - 103.78
Open / Close71.14 / 71
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.22.7K / 35.4K
Mkt Cap76B
P/E6.59
50d Avg. Price68.51
Div / Yield5.26/7.41%
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.26
Total Float-

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:DDAIF), Key Statistics

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC: DDAIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
157.6B
Trailing P/E
6.59
Forward P/E
6.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.68
PEG Ratio (TTM)
47.3
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.52
Price / Book (mrq)
0.92
Price / EBITDA
3.02
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.24
Earnings Yield
15.17%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.35
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
77.15
Tangible Book value per share
62.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
179.7B
Total Assets
258.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.19
Gross Margin
22.85%
Net Margin
10.01%
EBIT Margin
15.12%
EBITDA Margin
19.74%
Operating Margin
11.05%