Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:DDAIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:DDAIF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mercedes-Benz Group beat estimated earnings by 11.25%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.29.
Revenue was down $10.33 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercedes-Benz Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.43
|3.29
|3.78
|4.58
|EPS Actual
|2.48
|2.13
|4.05
|4.84
|Revenue Estimate
|55.62B
|51.48B
|49.74B
|49.04B
|Revenue Actual
|49.63B
|47.27B
|52.38B
|49.46B
