Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:DDAIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:DDAIF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Mercedes-Benz Group beat estimated earnings by 11.25%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.29.

Revenue was down $10.33 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercedes-Benz Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.43 3.29 3.78 4.58 EPS Actual 2.48 2.13 4.05 4.84 Revenue Estimate 55.62B 51.48B 49.74B 49.04B Revenue Actual 49.63B 47.27B 52.38B 49.46B

