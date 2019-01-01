ñol

DCP Midstream
(NYSE:DCP)
36.14
1.46[4.21%]
At close: May 27
33.40
-2.7400[-7.58%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low34.42 - 36.47
52 Week High/Low23.58 - 39.54
Open / Close34.81 / 36.15
Float / Outstanding90.4M / 208.4M
Vol / Avg.472.4K / 630.3K
Mkt Cap7.5B
P/E21.02
50d Avg. Price34.28
Div / Yield1.56/4.32%
Payout Ratio90.7
EPS0.32
Total Float90.4M

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$45.00

Lowest Price Target1

$34.00

Consensus Price Target1

$34.29

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
42000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • RBC Capital
  • Mizuho
  • Wells Fargo
  • Raymond James
  • Evercore ISI Group

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for DCP Midstream (DCP)?
A

The latest price target for DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) was reported by RBC Capital on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting DCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.38% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for DCP Midstream (DCP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) was provided by RBC Capital, and DCP Midstream maintained their sector perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for DCP Midstream (DCP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DCP Midstream, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DCP Midstream was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating DCP Midstream (DCP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DCP Midstream (DCP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $37.00. The current price DCP Midstream (DCP) is trading at is $36.14, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

