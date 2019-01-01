ñol

Dickson Concepts (Intl)
(OTCPK:DCOHF)
0.4819
00
At close: May 25
0.54
0.0581[12.06%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.48 - 0.57
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 394.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 7.7K
Mkt Cap190M
P/E3.22
50d Avg. Price0.49
Div / Yield0.04/9.32%
Payout Ratio29.76
EPS-
Total Float-

Dickson Concepts (Intl) (OTC:DCOHF), Dividends

Dickson Concepts (Intl) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dickson Concepts (Intl) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dickson Concepts (Intl) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dickson Concepts (Intl) (DCOHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dickson Concepts (Intl).

Q
What date did I need to own Dickson Concepts (Intl) (DCOHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dickson Concepts (Intl).

Q
How much per share is the next Dickson Concepts (Intl) (DCOHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dickson Concepts (Intl).

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dickson Concepts (Intl) (OTCPK:DCOHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dickson Concepts (Intl).

