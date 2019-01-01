Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of luxury lighters, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear clothing, watches and fragrances. The group manages its businesses under two divisions namely, the Luxury Goods and Securities Investment business, of which it generates a majority of revenue from the Luxury goods segment. Geographically the firm has its presence in Hong Kong, Taiwan and other territories, of which key revenue is generated from Hong Kong. The Luxury goods segment includes the sale of luxury goods to retail and wholesale customers and net income from concession and consignment sales.