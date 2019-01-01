QQQ
NTT DoCoMo is Japan's largest wireless telephone operator. It has 78 million subscribers, leading to its market share of approximately 44%. The firm has been a technological leader, introducing wireless Internet access through its i-mode service in 1999, along with the ability to use a handset like a credit card. NTT DoCoMo also owns minority stakes in Philippine Long Distance Telephone, Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong Holdings, and other smaller phone companies. The firm's objective is to have the highest-quality network and customer service in Japan.

NTT DOCOMO Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy NTT DOCOMO (DCMYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NTT DOCOMO (OTC: DCMYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NTT DOCOMO's (DCMYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NTT DOCOMO.

Q

What is the target price for NTT DOCOMO (DCMYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NTT DOCOMO

Q

Current Stock Price for NTT DOCOMO (DCMYY)?

A

The stock price for NTT DOCOMO (OTC: DCMYY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NTT DOCOMO (DCMYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NTT DOCOMO.

Q

When is NTT DOCOMO (OTC:DCMYY) reporting earnings?

A

NTT DOCOMO’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is NTT DOCOMO (DCMYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NTT DOCOMO.

Q

What sector and industry does NTT DOCOMO (DCMYY) operate in?

A

NTT DOCOMO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.