NTT DoCoMo is Japan's largest wireless telephone operator. It has 78 million subscribers, leading to its market share of approximately 44%. The firm has been a technological leader, introducing wireless Internet access through its i-mode service in 1999, along with the ability to use a handset like a credit card. NTT DoCoMo also owns minority stakes in Philippine Long Distance Telephone, Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong Holdings, and other smaller phone companies. The firm's objective is to have the highest-quality network and customer service in Japan.