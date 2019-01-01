ñol

DATA Comms Mgmt
(OTCQX:DCMDF)
0.9999
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.93 - 1.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 44.1M
Vol / Avg.0K / 7.5K
Mkt Cap44.1M
P/E18.31
50d Avg. Price1.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float-

DATA Comms Mgmt (OTC:DCMDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DATA Comms Mgmt reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$69.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DATA Comms Mgmt using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DATA Comms Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is DATA Comms Mgmt (OTCQX:DCMDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DATA Comms Mgmt

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DATA Comms Mgmt (OTCQX:DCMDF)?
A

There are no earnings for DATA Comms Mgmt

Q
What were DATA Comms Mgmt’s (OTCQX:DCMDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DATA Comms Mgmt

