Digital China Hldgs
(OTCPK:DCHIY)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 334.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.49
Total Float-

Digital China Hldgs (OTC:DCHIY), Dividends

Digital China Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Digital China Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.129

Last Dividend

Jun 2, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Digital China Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Digital China Hldgs (DCHIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital China Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on December 31, 1969.

Q
What date did I need to own Digital China Hldgs (DCHIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital China Hldgs (DCHIY). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 1969 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Digital China Hldgs (DCHIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital China Hldgs (DCHIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on December 31, 1969

Q
What is the dividend yield for Digital China Hldgs (OTCPK:DCHIY)?
A

Digital China Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Digital China Hldgs (DCHIY) was $0.13 and was paid out next on December 31, 1969.

