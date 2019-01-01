Digital China Holdings is a holding company that through its subsidiaries provides information technology services. The company organizes itself into five primary segments based on services provided. The DCITS segment, Digital China Information Service, which generates the majority of revenue, provides software, cloud computing, and Big Data analysis services. The Smart Industry Chain Business segment provides one-stop IT services. The Sm@rt City Business segment provides a Big Data platform for urban cities. The Investing Business segment primarily engaged in improving the Group's core products, services, and capabilities of supply chain offering. The other business segment uses its financial licenses and provides financial services. The vast majority of revenue comes from Mainland China.