ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tritium DCFC
(NASDAQ:DCFC)
7.71
-0.05[-0.64%]
At close: Jun 8
7.90
0.1900[2.46%]
After Hours: 5:36PM EDT
Day High/Low7.65 - 7.97
52 Week High/Low6.42 - 19.75
Open / Close7.65 / 7.71
Float / Outstanding- / 135.4M
Vol / Avg.149K / 421.1K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tritium DCFC reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tritium DCFC using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Tritium DCFC Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Tritium DCFC

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Tritium DCFC’s (NASDAQ:DCFC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.