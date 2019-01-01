QQQ
Dacian Gold Ltd is a gold development and exploration company with activities at Mount Morgans Gold Project in Western Australia. The project area is more than 600 sq km comprising granted mining leases. The company's gold production was sourced from an open pit mining complex at Jupiter and an underground mine at Westralia. Its other exploration projects include Westralia Deposit, Allanson Deposit, Beresford Deposit, And Jupiter Deposit.

Dacian Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dacian Gold (DCCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dacian Gold (OTCPK: DCCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dacian Gold's (DCCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dacian Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Dacian Gold (DCCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dacian Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Dacian Gold (DCCNF)?

A

The stock price for Dacian Gold (OTCPK: DCCNF) is $0.1406 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dacian Gold (DCCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dacian Gold.

Q

When is Dacian Gold (OTCPK:DCCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Dacian Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dacian Gold (DCCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dacian Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Dacian Gold (DCCNF) operate in?

A

Dacian Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.