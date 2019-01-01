QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
DBUB Group Inc is engaged in managing and operating upscale restaurants and licensing its restaurants to restaurant operators.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DBUB Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DBUB Group (DBUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DBUB Group (OTCEM: DBUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DBUB Group's (DBUB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DBUB Group.

Q

What is the target price for DBUB Group (DBUB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DBUB Group

Q

Current Stock Price for DBUB Group (DBUB)?

A

The stock price for DBUB Group (OTCEM: DBUB) is $0.15 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 15:31:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DBUB Group (DBUB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBUB Group.

Q

When is DBUB Group (OTCEM:DBUB) reporting earnings?

A

DBUB Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DBUB Group (DBUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DBUB Group.

Q

What sector and industry does DBUB Group (DBUB) operate in?

A

DBUB Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.