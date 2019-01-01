Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.560
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Decibel Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Decibel Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) reporting earnings?
Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.09, which missed the estimate of $-0.42.
What were Decibel Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:DBTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $1.9M.
