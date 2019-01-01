Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics
The latest price target for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting DBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 541.03% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) was provided by Citigroup, and Decibel Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Decibel Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Decibel Therapeutics was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $15.00. The current price Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) is trading at is $2.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
