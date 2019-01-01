ñol

Deutsche Boerse (OTC:DBOEY), Key Statistics

Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
-80B
Trailing P/E
23.02
Forward P/E
21.65
PE Ratio (TTM)
23.55
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.22
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.63
Price / Book (mrq)
3.84
Price / EBITDA
13.59
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
4.34%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.55
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.57
Tangible Book value per share
-0.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
240.9B
Total Assets
249.3B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.33
Gross Margin
57.7%
Net Margin
33.72%
EBIT Margin
45.72%
EBITDA Margin
52.48%
Operating Margin
45.72%