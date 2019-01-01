ñol

DBM Global
(OTCEM:DBMG)
67.50
00
At close: Apr 7
77.00
9.50[14.07%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT

DBM Global (OTC:DBMG), Dividends

DBM Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DBM Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DBM Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DBM Global (DBMG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBM Global. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.89 on January 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own DBM Global (DBMG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBM Global (DBMG). The last dividend payout was on January 22, 2022 and was $3.89

Q
How much per share is the next DBM Global (DBMG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DBM Global (DBMG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.89 on January 22, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for DBM Global (OTCEM:DBMG)?
A

DBM Global has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DBM Global (DBMG) was $3.89 and was paid out next on January 22, 2022.

