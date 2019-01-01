Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), Dividends

Designer Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Designer Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Designer Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 6, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Designer Brands (DBI). The last dividend payout was on May 6, 2022 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Designer Brands (DBI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 6, 2022
Designer Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Designer Brands (DBI) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 6, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.