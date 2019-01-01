QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Digital Brands Group Inc offers variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company has expanded into an omnichannel brand offering the styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Digital Brands Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digital Brands Group (DBGIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digital Brands Group's (DBGIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digital Brands Group.

Q

What is the target price for Digital Brands Group (DBGIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digital Brands Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Digital Brands Group (DBGIW)?

A

The stock price for Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGIW) is $0.3098 last updated Today at 5:36:43 PM.

Q

Does Digital Brands Group (DBGIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Brands Group.

Q

When is Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIW) reporting earnings?

A

Digital Brands Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digital Brands Group (DBGIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digital Brands Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Digital Brands Group (DBGIW) operate in?

A

Digital Brands Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.