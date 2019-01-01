Debut Diamonds Inc is a Canada-based diamond exploration and development company. It is focused on the development of Timmins south project, MacFadyen Kimberlites project, Nakina Project, Victor Area project, and Kyle Kimberlite project. The Timmins south project is located in the Texmont mine. Its MacFadyen Kimberlites property comprises of over five mining claims covering approximately 672 hectares and is situated in northern Ontario. Its Nakina project includes more than 28 unpatented mining claims, which lies approximately 125 kilometers north of Nakina, in the James Bay Lowlands region of north-western Ontario. The company's Kyle Kimberlite property is located in northern Ontario, approximately 130 kilometers west of the De Beers Victor Mine.