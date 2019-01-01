QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.8 - 10.8
Mkt Cap
551.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
28.3
Shares
51M
Outstanding
Daiwa Industries Ltd is a Japanese company that primarily manufactures, sells, and leases freezers, refrigerators, showcases, ice machines, vending machines, cold-applied products, kitchen equipment, equipment, and parts. The company is also involved in planning, designing, and construction of stores and kitchens. Other business activities of the company include construction work and power generation.


Daiwa Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiwa Industries (DAWIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiwa Industries (OTCPK: DAWIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daiwa Industries's (DAWIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiwa Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Daiwa Industries (DAWIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiwa Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiwa Industries (DAWIF)?

A

The stock price for Daiwa Industries (OTCPK: DAWIF) is $10.8 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 14:28:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daiwa Industries (DAWIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Industries.

Q

When is Daiwa Industries (OTCPK:DAWIF) reporting earnings?

A

Daiwa Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daiwa Industries (DAWIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiwa Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiwa Industries (DAWIF) operate in?

A

Daiwa Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.