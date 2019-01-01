ñol

Digital Asset Monetary
(OTCPK:DATI)
0.0668
0.0018[2.77%]
At close: May 27
0.0625
-0.0043[-6.44%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low0.06 - 0.07
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.46
Open / Close0.07 / 0.07
Float / Outstanding- / 16.4M
Vol / Avg.1.9K / 33.3K
Mkt Cap1.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Digital Asset Monetary (OTC:DATI), Dividends

Digital Asset Monetary issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Digital Asset Monetary generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Digital Asset Monetary Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Digital Asset Monetary (DATI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Asset Monetary.

Q
What date did I need to own Digital Asset Monetary (DATI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Asset Monetary.

Q
How much per share is the next Digital Asset Monetary (DATI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Asset Monetary.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Digital Asset Monetary (OTCPK:DATI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Asset Monetary.

