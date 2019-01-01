DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN), Dividends

DallasNews issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DallasNews generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of August 11, 2022.
The next dividend payout for DallasNews ($DALN) will be on September 2, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DallasNews (DALN) shares by August 12, 2022
The next dividend for DallasNews (DALN) will be on August 11, 2022 and will be $0.16
The most current yield for DallasNews (DALN) is 9.36% and is payable next on September 2, 2022
