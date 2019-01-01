Dai Nippon Toryo Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the production and sales of coatings and jet inks. Its product lines include protective, decorative, automobile, and industrial. Products offered by the company include anticorrosive coatings, water-based coatings, and coatings for industrial use. Protective coatings are used in the steel frames of buildings, bridges, industrial plants, and concrete structures. Decorative coatings are used for the interiors, exteriors, and roofs of residential buildings. Automobile coatings are used in automotive components, such as bumpers, door mirrors, and other interior and exterior components. Industrial coatings are designed for applications, such as curtain walls, aluminum sashes, steel furniture, agricultural and construction machinery.