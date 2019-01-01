QQQ
Daifuku provides manufacturing, consulting, engineering, design, installation, and after-sales services for material handling equipment and logistics systems. Its solutions are categorized into six segments: factory and distribution automation solutions (automated warehousing, automated storage and transport systems, sorting systems, and so on), electronic factory automation solutions for semiconductor cleanrooms, automotive factory automation solutions, airport baggage handling solutions, industrial computers/controllers, and car-washing machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Daifuku Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daifuku Co (DAIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daifuku Co (OTCPK: DAIUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daifuku Co's (DAIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daifuku Co.

Q

What is the target price for Daifuku Co (DAIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daifuku Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Daifuku Co (DAIUF)?

A

The stock price for Daifuku Co (OTCPK: DAIUF) is $75.2282 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:28:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daifuku Co (DAIUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daifuku Co.

Q

When is Daifuku Co (OTCPK:DAIUF) reporting earnings?

A

Daifuku Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daifuku Co (DAIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daifuku Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Daifuku Co (DAIUF) operate in?

A

Daifuku Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.