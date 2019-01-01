ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Daihen
(OTCPK:DAIPF)
33.2343
00
At close: May 23
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low33.23 - 39.69
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 24.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap818M
P/E8.37
50d Avg. Price34
Div / Yield1.15/3.46%
Payout Ratio18.32
EPS109.94
Total Float-

Daihen (OTC:DAIPF), Key Statistics

Daihen (OTC: DAIPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
834.7M
Trailing P/E
8.37
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.66
Price / Book (mrq)
1.07
Price / EBITDA
6
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.1
Earnings Yield
11.95%
Price change 1 M
0.84
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
31.01
Tangible Book value per share
30.39
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
83.1B
Total Assets
186.1B
Total Liabilities
83.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.59
Gross Margin
31.04%
Net Margin
6.95%
EBIT Margin
9.64%
EBITDA Margin
9.64%
Operating Margin
9.07%