Damstra Holdings Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing workplace management solutions to multiple industry segments. Its solutions assist their clients to track, manage, and protect their employees, contractors, and extended workforce, and assist organizations in managing risks associated with workplace safety requirements and regulatory changes. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia. The group generates revenue from contracts with customers, software service, rental of hardware equipment, implementation and other support services, interest, and other income.