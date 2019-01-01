QQQ
Damstra Holdings Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing workplace management solutions to multiple industry segments. Its solutions assist their clients to track, manage, and protect their employees, contractors, and extended workforce, and assist organizations in managing risks associated with workplace safety requirements and regulatory changes. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia. The group generates revenue from contracts with customers, software service, rental of hardware equipment, implementation and other support services, interest, and other income.

Damstra Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Damstra Hldgs (DAHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Damstra Hldgs (OTCPK: DAHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Damstra Hldgs's (DAHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Damstra Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Damstra Hldgs (DAHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Damstra Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Damstra Hldgs (DAHLF)?

A

The stock price for Damstra Hldgs (OTCPK: DAHLF) is $0.84 last updated Wed Mar 24 2021 16:07:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Damstra Hldgs (DAHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Damstra Hldgs.

Q

When is Damstra Hldgs (OTCPK:DAHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Damstra Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Damstra Hldgs (DAHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Damstra Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Damstra Hldgs (DAHLF) operate in?

A

Damstra Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.