There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Du-Art Film Labs Inc is a filming production company. The Company is engaged in the broadcast post-production, editing, finishing, equipment rentals, and other services. its services include audio books, finishing, and post, media management.

Du-Art Film Labs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Du-Art Film Labs (DAFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Du-Art Film Labs (OTCEM: DAFL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Du-Art Film Labs's (DAFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Du-Art Film Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Du-Art Film Labs (DAFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Du-Art Film Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for Du-Art Film Labs (DAFL)?

A

The stock price for Du-Art Film Labs (OTCEM: DAFL) is $65 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:39:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Du-Art Film Labs (DAFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Du-Art Film Labs.

Q

When is Du-Art Film Labs (OTCEM:DAFL) reporting earnings?

A

Du-Art Film Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Du-Art Film Labs (DAFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Du-Art Film Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Du-Art Film Labs (DAFL) operate in?

A

Du-Art Film Labs is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.