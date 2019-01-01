QQQ
DL, formerly Daelim Industrial Co Ltd provides a variety of products and services for the construction and petrochemical sectors. It constructs office and commercial buildings, residential developments, sports stadiums, hotels, and other facilities to reach variable end markets. The company has four business divisions: Plant, Civil, Building & Housing, and Petrochemical. It works on multiple infrastructure projects and has the technical know-how to partake in complex civil engineering plans. In addition, Daelim constructs oil, gas, oil refining, petrochemical, and power plants. The majority of its revenue is derived from Korea, and the company has a worldwide sales network to boost sales in the Middle East and Asia.

DL Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DL (DAEIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DL (OTCPK: DAEIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DL's (DAEIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DL.

Q

What is the target price for DL (DAEIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DL

Q

Current Stock Price for DL (DAEIF)?

A

The stock price for DL (OTCPK: DAEIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DL (DAEIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DL.

Q

When is DL (OTCPK:DAEIF) reporting earnings?

A

DL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DL (DAEIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DL.

Q

What sector and industry does DL (DAEIF) operate in?

A

DL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.