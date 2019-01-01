DL, formerly Daelim Industrial Co Ltd provides a variety of products and services for the construction and petrochemical sectors. It constructs office and commercial buildings, residential developments, sports stadiums, hotels, and other facilities to reach variable end markets. The company has four business divisions: Plant, Civil, Building & Housing, and Petrochemical. It works on multiple infrastructure projects and has the technical know-how to partake in complex civil engineering plans. In addition, Daelim constructs oil, gas, oil refining, petrochemical, and power plants. The majority of its revenue is derived from Korea, and the company has a worldwide sales network to boost sales in the Middle East and Asia.