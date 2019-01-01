QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
621.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DataDot Technology Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of asset identification solutions that include polymer and metallic microdots, asset registers, manufacturing and distributing high-security datatraceID authentication solutions, to develop and distribute customized solutions combining datadotDNA, datatraceID, asset registration and other technologies. The operating segments of the company are datadotDNA and datatraceID where datadotDNA derives a majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DataDot Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DataDot Technology (DADTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DataDot Technology (OTCPK: DADTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DataDot Technology's (DADTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DataDot Technology.

Q

What is the target price for DataDot Technology (DADTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DataDot Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for DataDot Technology (DADTF)?

A

The stock price for DataDot Technology (OTCPK: DADTF) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 18:57:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DataDot Technology (DADTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DataDot Technology.

Q

When is DataDot Technology (OTCPK:DADTF) reporting earnings?

A

DataDot Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DataDot Technology (DADTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DataDot Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does DataDot Technology (DADTF) operate in?

A

DataDot Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.