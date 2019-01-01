Daicel Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four primary segments based on product type. The plastics segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells plastic resins used in automobile and household products as well as food packaging products. The cellulosic derivatives segment sells acetate tow, which is used to produce cigarette filters. The organic chemicals segment sells acetic acid-based products used in the production of electronic materials, paints, cosmetics, and healthcare products. The pyrotechnic devices segment sells automobile safety parts including airbag inflators. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.