Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
DAC Technologies Group International Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of gun cleaning kits, gunsmithing tools and accessories, and wide assortment of gun locks.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DAC Technologies Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DAC Technologies Group (DAAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DAC Technologies Group (OTCEM: DAAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DAC Technologies Group's (DAAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DAC Technologies Group.

Q

What is the target price for DAC Technologies Group (DAAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DAC Technologies Group

Q

Current Stock Price for DAC Technologies Group (DAAT)?

A

The stock price for DAC Technologies Group (OTCEM: DAAT) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:04:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DAC Technologies Group (DAAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DAC Technologies Group.

Q

When is DAC Technologies Group (OTCEM:DAAT) reporting earnings?

A

DAC Technologies Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DAC Technologies Group (DAAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DAC Technologies Group.

Q

What sector and industry does DAC Technologies Group (DAAT) operate in?

A

DAC Technologies Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.