ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dominion Energy
(NYSE:D)
85.15
0.57[0.67%]
At close: May 27
85.16
0.0100[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low83.6 - 85.19
52 Week High/Low70.37 - 88.78
Open / Close84.33 / 85.16
Float / Outstanding810.1M / 811.3M
Vol / Avg.4.1M / 3.5M
Mkt Cap69.1B
P/E30.31
50d Avg. Price84.35
Div / Yield2.67/3.14%
Payout Ratio91.01
EPS0.84
Total Float810.1M

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Key Statistics

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
112.2B
Trailing P/E
30.31
Forward P/E
20.66
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.25
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.98
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.83
Price / Book (mrq)
2.68
Price / EBITDA
11.25
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.18
Earnings Yield
3.3%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.25
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
31.72
Tangible Book value per share
22.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
73.3B
Total Assets
100.9B
Total Liabilities
71.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.29
Gross Margin
44.8%
Net Margin
15.99%
EBIT Margin
22.58%
EBITDA Margin
40.64%
Operating Margin
22.58%