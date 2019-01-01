Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a supplier of rubber and resin products for the automotive industry. The company produces rubber and plastic sealings, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses, and anti-vibration systems used by original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets for passenger vehicles and light trucks. The largest customers include Ford, GM, FCA, Peugeot Citroen, and Volkswagen. Cooper Standard generates the majority of its revenue with its sealing systems products such as Fortrex, dynamic and static seals, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, and variable extrusions.