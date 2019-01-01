QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corp is an American energy company primarily engaged in the provision of regulated energy services. Chesapeake Utilities segments its operations into Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy units. Most of the company's total revenue is derived from its natural gas distribution and transmission business within the Regulated Energy division. While this division distributes the most gas to industrial consumers in Florida in terms of volume, it generates the most revenue from residential customers living around the Delmarva Peninsula in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. Chesapeake's propane distribution and wholesale business in its Unregulated Energy division also generates a significant amount of revenue from sales in the same region.

Chesapeake Utilities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chesapeake Utilities's (CPK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) was reported by Maxim Group on May 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting CPK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)?

A

The stock price for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) is $130.78 last updated Today at 4:59:19 PM.

Q

Does Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) reporting earnings?

A

Chesapeake Utilities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chesapeake Utilities.

Q

What sector and industry does Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) operate in?

A

Chesapeake Utilities is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.