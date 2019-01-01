QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Cruzani Inc is a United States-based franchise development company. It builds and represents popular franchise concepts, and other related businesses, throughout the United States as well as international markets, with an emphasis on food and wellness.

Cruzani Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cruzani (CZNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cruzani (OTCPK: CZNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cruzani's (CZNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cruzani.

Q

What is the target price for Cruzani (CZNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cruzani

Q

Current Stock Price for Cruzani (CZNI)?

A

The stock price for Cruzani (OTCPK: CZNI) is $0.0002 last updated Today at 4:05:53 PM.

Q

Does Cruzani (CZNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cruzani.

Q

When is Cruzani (OTCPK:CZNI) reporting earnings?

A

Cruzani does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cruzani (CZNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cruzani.

Q

What sector and industry does Cruzani (CZNI) operate in?

A

Cruzani is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.