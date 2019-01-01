QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.35/1.42%
52 Wk
16.95 - 27
Mkt Cap
824.9M
Payout Ratio
29.75
Open
-
P/E
20.95
Shares
33.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ceska Zbrojovka Group SE is engaged in the defense sector. The company is a producer of firearms for military and law enforcement, personal defense, hunting, sport shooting, and other civilian use. The firm's operating segments are Production, purchase, and sale of firearms and accessories which contributes the majority of revenue and other segments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ceska Zbrojovka Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZGZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceska Zbrojovka Group (OTCPK: CZGZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceska Zbrojovka Group's (CZGZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceska Zbrojovka Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZGZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceska Zbrojovka Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZGZF)?

A

The stock price for Ceska Zbrojovka Group (OTCPK: CZGZF) is $24.45 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:22:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZGZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceska Zbrojovka Group.

Q

When is Ceska Zbrojovka Group (OTCPK:CZGZF) reporting earnings?

A

Ceska Zbrojovka Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZGZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceska Zbrojovka Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZGZF) operate in?

A

Ceska Zbrojovka Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.