QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Inc is a one-bank holding company. The bank conducts the general business of a commercial bank. The bank offers traditional lending and deposit products to businesses and individuals. Its business banking services include checking, savings, certificates of deposit and merchant services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, commercial real estate, farmland, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, construction and land development loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citizens Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Bancorp (CZBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Bancorp (OTCPK: CZBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Bancorp's (CZBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Bancorp (CZBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Bancorp (CZBT)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Bancorp (OTCPK: CZBT) is $27.99 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:04:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Bancorp (CZBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Citizens Bancorp (OTCPK:CZBT) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens Bancorp (CZBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Bancorp (CZBT) operate in?

A

Citizens Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.