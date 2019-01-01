China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd is a beverage company with operations throughout China. The group primarily produces and sells concentrated fruit juice, vegetable juice, mixed juice, water, and other beverages. The company controls a number of subsidiaries, including Huiyuan Beijing Holdings, Huiyuan Shanghai Holdings, Huiyuan Chengdu Holdings, and others. The sales generated through the sale of pure fruit juice contribute the majority of group revenue, followed by medium-concentrated fruit and vegetable juice and other beverages.