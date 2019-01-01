China Yurun Food Group Ltd is mainly engaged in the provision of a wide range of meat and processed meat including chilled and frozen meat, low-temperature meat products and high-temperature meat products and others. The company operates through two business segments namely Chilled and frozen meat and Processed meat products. The Chilled and frozen meat is involved in the business of slaughtering, production and sales of chilled and frozen meat whereas the Processed meat products segment manufactures and distributes processed meat products. The company markets its products under the brand name of Yurun, Furun, Wangrun and Popular Meat Packing. China Yurun generates all the revenue from the sale of meat products in the People's Republic of China.