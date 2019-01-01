QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
182.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Yurun Food Group Ltd is mainly engaged in the provision of a wide range of meat and processed meat including chilled and frozen meat, low-temperature meat products and high-temperature meat products and others. The company operates through two business segments namely Chilled and frozen meat and Processed meat products. The Chilled and frozen meat is involved in the business of slaughtering, production and sales of chilled and frozen meat whereas the Processed meat products segment manufactures and distributes processed meat products. The company markets its products under the brand name of Yurun, Furun, Wangrun and Popular Meat Packing. China Yurun generates all the revenue from the sale of meat products in the People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Yurun Food Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Yurun Food Group (CYUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Yurun Food Group (OTCPK: CYUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Yurun Food Group's (CYUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Yurun Food Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Yurun Food Group (CYUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Yurun Food Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Yurun Food Group (CYUFF)?

A

The stock price for China Yurun Food Group (OTCPK: CYUFF) is $0.1 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 18:54:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Yurun Food Group (CYUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Yurun Food Group.

Q

When is China Yurun Food Group (OTCPK:CYUFF) reporting earnings?

A

China Yurun Food Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Yurun Food Group (CYUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Yurun Food Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Yurun Food Group (CYUFF) operate in?

A

China Yurun Food Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.