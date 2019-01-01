QQQ
Canary Resources Inc is a coalbed methane company which is developing leased acreage in the Eastern Forest City Basin in Kansas and Missouri.

Canary Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canary Resources (CYRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canary Resources (OTCGM: CYRR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canary Resources's (CYRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canary Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Canary Resources (CYRR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canary Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Canary Resources (CYRR)?

A

The stock price for Canary Resources (OTCGM: CYRR) is $0.000001 last updated Fri May 17 2019 15:16:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canary Resources (CYRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canary Resources.

Q

When is Canary Resources (OTCGM:CYRR) reporting earnings?

A

Canary Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canary Resources (CYRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canary Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Canary Resources (CYRR) operate in?

A

Canary Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.