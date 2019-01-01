QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Cybra Corporation develops barcode labelling and radio frequency identification (RFID) software, and hardware products in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cybra Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cybra (CYRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cybra (OTCEM: CYRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cybra's (CYRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cybra.

Q

What is the target price for Cybra (CYRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cybra

Q

Current Stock Price for Cybra (CYRP)?

A

The stock price for Cybra (OTCEM: CYRP) is $0.0004 last updated Today at 2:18:32 PM.

Q

Does Cybra (CYRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cybra.

Q

When is Cybra (OTCEM:CYRP) reporting earnings?

A

Cybra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cybra (CYRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cybra.

Q

What sector and industry does Cybra (CYRP) operate in?

A

Cybra is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.