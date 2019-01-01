QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.95 - 1.37
Mkt Cap
64.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
68.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EQ Inc is a provider of digital marketing services. The company uses real-time technology and advanced analytics to improve performance for web, mobile, social and video advertising initiatives. Its technical platform DSP and DMP provides managed service solutions for businesses to track and optimize campaigns. Its business consists of targeted advertising and incorporates sophisticated advertising technologies, data analytics, and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system. The company derives revenue from the provision of advertising services, data sales and other services of which key revenue is derived from the advertising services. It has a business presence in the US, Canada and Outside North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EQ Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EQ (CYPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EQ (OTCPK: CYPXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EQ's (CYPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EQ.

Q

What is the target price for EQ (CYPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EQ

Q

Current Stock Price for EQ (CYPXF)?

A

The stock price for EQ (OTCPK: CYPXF) is $0.9457 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 19:16:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EQ (CYPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EQ.

Q

When is EQ (OTCPK:CYPXF) reporting earnings?

A

EQ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EQ (CYPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EQ.

Q

What sector and industry does EQ (CYPXF) operate in?

A

EQ is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.