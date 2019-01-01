EQ Inc is a provider of digital marketing services. The company uses real-time technology and advanced analytics to improve performance for web, mobile, social and video advertising initiatives. Its technical platform DSP and DMP provides managed service solutions for businesses to track and optimize campaigns. Its business consists of targeted advertising and incorporates sophisticated advertising technologies, data analytics, and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system. The company derives revenue from the provision of advertising services, data sales and other services of which key revenue is derived from the advertising services. It has a business presence in the US, Canada and Outside North America.