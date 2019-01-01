Cyclone Power Technologies Inc operates as the developer of cyclone engine. The objective of the group is to design and develop engines through sub-contractors for direct sale to customers, which include Original Equipment Manufacturers of different clean combustion/heat technologies such as biomass gasifiers and pyrolysis, methane and natural gas, wood pellet furnaces, solar collectors and similar items. In addition, the company also licenses its technology to manufacturers and other producers of specialized applications. The firm derives revenue from development and engineering fees from customers, partners, and licensees; from the sale of engines and through sales of cyclone powered generators to distributors. Geographically, the activities are carried out in the United States.