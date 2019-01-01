QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
47.59 - 48.6
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.8
EPS
-0.65
Shares
22.8M
Outstanding
Cymbria Corp is a Canada based investment company. The investment objective of the company is to provide long-term capital appreciation through a concentrated portfolio of global companies. The group invests in Banks, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Diversified Financials, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials, Information Technology Insurance, Real Estate, and Materials.

Cymbria Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cymbria (CYMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cymbria (OTCPK: CYMBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cymbria's (CYMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cymbria.

Q

What is the target price for Cymbria (CYMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cymbria

Q

Current Stock Price for Cymbria (CYMBF)?

A

The stock price for Cymbria (OTCPK: CYMBF) is $47.59 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 20:58:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cymbria (CYMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cymbria.

Q

When is Cymbria (OTCPK:CYMBF) reporting earnings?

A

Cymbria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cymbria (CYMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cymbria.

Q

What sector and industry does Cymbria (CYMBF) operate in?

A

Cymbria is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.