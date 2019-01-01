Cyfrowy Polsat SA is a triple play telecommunications provider. It operates through two business segments, Individual and Business and Broadcasting and Television production. Within Individual and Business, revenue is derived from the provision of payTV, mobile, Internet access, online TV services, and the production of set-top boxes. Cyfrowy Polsat's infrastructure ownership allows it to provide wholesale services to other Polish telecommunications providers. The Broadcasting and Television production segment generate revenue through the sale of advertising and sponsor time on the company's owned portfolio of TV channels and the sale of broadcasting rights. Content within those channels can be purchased or generated in-house. The company generates revenue in Poland.