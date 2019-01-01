QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
111K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
17.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
6.28
EPS
0.02
Shares
160.1M
Outstanding
Cypherpunk Holdings Inc is engaged in investing in technologies and crypto currencies. Its Cypherpunk Index is an index of privacy-focused coins, weighted by market cap.
Cypherpunk Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Cypherpunk Holdings (CYFRF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Cypherpunk Holdings (OTCPK: CYFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Cypherpunk Holdings's (CYFRF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Cypherpunk Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for Cypherpunk Holdings (CYFRF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Cypherpunk Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for Cypherpunk Holdings (CYFRF)?
A

The stock price for Cypherpunk Holdings (OTCPK: CYFRF) is $0.1077 last updated Today at 4:38:37 PM.

Q
Does Cypherpunk Holdings (CYFRF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cypherpunk Holdings.

Q
When is Cypherpunk Holdings (OTCPK:CYFRF) reporting earnings?
A

Cypherpunk Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Cypherpunk Holdings (CYFRF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Cypherpunk Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Cypherpunk Holdings (CYFRF) operate in?
A

Cypherpunk Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.