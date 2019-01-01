Cyclopharm Ltd is a company that engages in the manufacture and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals, including associated research and development. It operates through the following segments. The Technegas segment involves supplying diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism. The Molecular Imaging segment offers to produce radiopharmaceuticals to be used by physicians in the detection of cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiac disease. The firm generates maximum revenue from the Technegas segment.