Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
20.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
71.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Cyber Security 1 AB is a Sweden based company engaged in providing governance, risk, and compliance cybersecurity solutions. It offers payments, communications, networks, and e-commerce security. The company operates across public and private sector organizations internationally including government, healthcare, retail, insurance, manufacturing, and hospitality. The operating segments of the firm are Value Added Reseller, Advisory Services and MSSP/(Managed Services).

Cyber Security 1 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyber Security 1 (CYBNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyber Security 1 (OTCEM: CYBNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyber Security 1's (CYBNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cyber Security 1.

Q

What is the target price for Cyber Security 1 (CYBNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cyber Security 1

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyber Security 1 (CYBNY)?

A

The stock price for Cyber Security 1 (OTCEM: CYBNY) is $0.29 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 18:37:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cyber Security 1 (CYBNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyber Security 1.

Q

When is Cyber Security 1 (OTCEM:CYBNY) reporting earnings?

A

Cyber Security 1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cyber Security 1 (CYBNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyber Security 1.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyber Security 1 (CYBNY) operate in?

A

Cyber Security 1 is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.