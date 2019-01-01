Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd is an international specialty pharmaceutical company, owning or licensing, through its subsidiaries, a diversified portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company has two reportable segments, which consist of ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. In ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment revenue is derived from two customer groups, which include wholesalers and authorized generic partners. In ADVANZ PHARMA International segment revenue is recognized at the time of sale to the wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.