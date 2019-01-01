QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.35 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/12.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
14M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.35
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
40M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kun Peng International Ltd, formerly CX Network Group Inc is engaged in the development and operation of online dating and mobile gaming products. The company offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in different formats and in different locations. Its online dating mobile platforms earn revenue through advertising, in-app purchases, and paid subscriptions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kun Peng International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kun Peng International (CXKJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kun Peng International (OTCPK: CXKJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kun Peng International's (CXKJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kun Peng International.

Q

What is the target price for Kun Peng International (CXKJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kun Peng International

Q

Current Stock Price for Kun Peng International (CXKJ)?

A

The stock price for Kun Peng International (OTCPK: CXKJ) is $0.35 last updated Today at 3:48:19 PM.

Q

Does Kun Peng International (CXKJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kun Peng International.

Q

When is Kun Peng International (OTCPK:CXKJ) reporting earnings?

A

Kun Peng International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kun Peng International (CXKJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kun Peng International.

Q

What sector and industry does Kun Peng International (CXKJ) operate in?

A

Kun Peng International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.